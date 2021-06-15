Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.44. Urban One shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 7,785 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $907.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,298 shares of company stock valued at $659,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

