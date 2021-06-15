Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,298 shares of company stock valued at $659,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

