Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE:UE opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.