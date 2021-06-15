Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Lowered by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,972 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 27,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,993. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

