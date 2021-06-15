Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.77. 2,736 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upholdings Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

