Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) versus Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Financial Contrast

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Logistics and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.39 billion 0.47 $48.13 million $1.73 14.04 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.08 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.37

Universal Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 4.05% 23.52% 5.36% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Logistics and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Yellow on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

