Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBX. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $258.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.