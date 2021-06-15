United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 295,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

