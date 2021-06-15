United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

