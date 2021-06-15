United Bank Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Bank reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The stock has a market cap of $962.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

