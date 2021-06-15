United Bank Sells 933 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 11,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

