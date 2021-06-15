United Bank Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

