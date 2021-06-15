United Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.