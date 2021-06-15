United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.74.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.