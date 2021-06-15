Unistake (UNISTAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,460.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $164,460.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00150489 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00180247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00977709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,320.67 or 1.00216925 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,906,523 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

