uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.
Shares of QURE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,437. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
