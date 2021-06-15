uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of QURE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,437. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

