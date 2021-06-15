Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $226.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.53.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

