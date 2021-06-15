UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $15,359.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,700,503 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

