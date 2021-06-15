Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Unilever by 21.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock remained flat at $$60.84 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08. Unilever has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.