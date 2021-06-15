Umbrella Network Trading 49.8% Higher This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $2.72 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.