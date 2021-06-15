Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $332.79. 18,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,909. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.