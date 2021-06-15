Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.09.
NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $332.79. 18,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,909. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
