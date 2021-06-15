UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

