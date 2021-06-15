UBS Group AG Sells 114,296 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.91% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,333,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

