UBS Group AG Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,685,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 190,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

