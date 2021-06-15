UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.38% of Arch Resources worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

