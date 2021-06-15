UBS Group AG Grows Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.78. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $93.45.

