U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 145,107 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

