Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,932. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

