Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 1,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

ABBV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. 65,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

