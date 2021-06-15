Trust Co of Kansas Invests $239,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 721.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. 68,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.