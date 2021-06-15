Truist Securities Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

