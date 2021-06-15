Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.78

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 127423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0427502 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

