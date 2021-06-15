Treat DAO Price Reaches $1.82 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004523 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $6,089.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00155119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.01016605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,344.19 or 1.00268570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

