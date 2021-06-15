Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.54 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00007279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $144.87 million and $4.54 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00181635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.74 or 0.00992456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.89 or 1.00012637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,784,010 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.