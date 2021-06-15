Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$4.11.

TRZ stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

