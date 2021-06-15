Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,669 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,533% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,267. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold a total of 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

