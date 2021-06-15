Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,932% compared to the average volume of 259 put options.

Shares of ACTC stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTC. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the first quarter worth approximately $88,689,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

