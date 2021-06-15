Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLUBQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 59,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,005. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.