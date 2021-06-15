Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

TOU opened at C$32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

