Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $27.38 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

