Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

