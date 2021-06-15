Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.