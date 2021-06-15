Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.27 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $598,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,019,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

