Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $69,062,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

