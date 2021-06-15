Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.