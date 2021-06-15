Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,367 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,467,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.