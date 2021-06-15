Tornado (TCORE) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $352,587.46 and approximately $308,965.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $58.76 or 0.00145131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

