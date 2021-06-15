Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 2,070,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,612.0 days.

TTUUF stock remained flat at $$6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Tokyu Fudosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

