Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 2,070,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,612.0 days.

TTUUF stock remained flat at $$6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Tokyu Fudosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

