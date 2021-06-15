Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

