Titanium (CVE:TIC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 22,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 122,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

